New security camps limit Naxal movement in Chattisgarh

Raipur, May 25: The strategy of establishing security camps in affected areas embraced by the security forces in Bastar District has limited the Naxals in a restricted area, a government statement said on Tuesday.

Out of these camps, most of them were set-up in inaccessible and remote areas. Those are the areas where development remained secluded.

However, with the advent of these camps, the recent construction of roads is visibly noticeable. This has further led to decongestion of traffic and improved and accessible reach of governance schemes to the last person of the interiors of the left wing extremist (LWE) district. It has revamped the landscape of Bastar, the communique said.

Securing a befitting reply to the Bastar Naxalites, the security forces had decided to establish their security camps in interiors of dense forests and previously unapproachable mountainous areas. These camps have been set-up after pursuing a careful chalked out strategy where each camp can have access to others in times of distress. The establishment of these advanced camps has restricted smooth movement of Naxalites in these areas, the communique said.

The manifold growth of security forces has proved to be a setback for the Naxal movement.

These security camps have rapidly paved a way for development of roads, bridges, culverts and other infrastructural facilities. This has led to faster access to developmental schemes to the last person, the communique added.