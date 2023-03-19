New history being created in India, entire world filled with hope: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi | PTI

“A new history is being created, which we are all witnessing. The entire world is filled with hope when it comes to India,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

However, hurt by the success of India's democracy and its institutions, some people are attacking it, Modi said in an apparent swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his criticism of the state of democracy in the country.

Despite such attacks, the country will move forward to meet its objectives, he said.

When the country is full of confidence and resolve, and intellectuals of the world are optimistic about India, talk of pessimism, showing the country in poor light, and hurting the morale of the country also takes place, he said at the India Today Conclave.

“When something auspicious is happening, there is a tradition to apply 'kaala tika', so when so many auspicious things are happening, some people have taken the responsibility to apply this 'kaala tika'," Modi said.

PM’s remark amid Rahul gandhi’s attack on BJP govt

The prime minister's statement comes amid a political slugfest over Gandhi's remarks during his recent visit to the UK, with the Bharatiya Janata Party accusing him of maligning India on foreign soil and seeking foreign intervention.

The world is stating that this is India's moment and this has been made possible because of the change of promise and performance in the country, Modi said.

All governments work according to their abilities and got results according, but his government wanted new results and worked on a different speed and scale, he said.

“Today India is the fastest growing economy in the world, it is the number one in smartphone data consumers, it is the second biggest mobile manufacturer and has the third biggest startup ecosystem," he said.

