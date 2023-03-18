WATCH: Mumbai-based singer performs 'Kesariya' from Brahmastra in 5 languages; PM Modi says THIS in reply

A singer and songwriter named Snehdeep Singh Kalsi uploaded a video of him performing Ranbir-Alia's beat 'Kesariya' in 5 languages. And the music reel impressed not only commoners but also PM Modi.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Singh and called his work a "great manifestation of the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat." In the video, the Mumbai-based talent begins the Bollywood beat in Malayalam and concludes it with classical Sargam notes. Tuning into the rendition, we can hear 'Kesariya' lyrics in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

WATCH VIDEO

Came across this amazing rendition by the talented @SnehdeepSK. In addition to the melody, it is a great manifestation of the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.’ Superb! pic.twitter.com/U2MA3rWJNi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2023

The singer shared his creation on Instagram last year in July. However, it has gained fame in recent days. He captioned the reel to read, "...This one is specially for all my friends and ex colleagues from Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad who have been asking for a regional song's cover since ages. For now I have tried my best to attempt this. Hope you all love it. (sic)"