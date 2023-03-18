Congress leader KC Venugopal files breach of privilege notice against PM Modi

In yet another development, Congress leader KC Venugopal on Friday gave Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar a breach of privilege notice against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on why former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's family did not use his surname.
The prime minister's remarks were made during his reply to the motion of thanks on the president's address in the Rajya Sabha on February 9 during the first part of the budget session.
KC Venugopal alleged that the remarks prima facie were made in a mocking manner
He alleged that the remarks prima facie were made in a mocking manner and were not only disgraceful but also insulting and defamatory to members of the Nehru family, particularly Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi who are members of the Lok Sabha.
Venugopal said in his notice that the very suggestion by the prime minister on why they did not adopt Nehru as a surname is "preposterous" by its very nature.
PM knows well surname of father is not taken by daughter: Congress leader argues
The prime minister, he said, knows very well that the surname of the father is not taken by the daughter. "Despite knowing that, he deliberately mocked....The tone and tenor of the remark is insinuating and derogatory in nature. This clearly amounts to casting reflections upon Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, which breaches upon their privileges and also tantamounts to contempt of the house.
