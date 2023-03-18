Congress leader KC Venugopal files breach of privilege notice against PM Modi

United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi join Opposition MPs in their protest demanding a JPC probe in Adani stocks issue during the second phase of the Budget Session, at Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. | ANI

In yet another development, Congress leader KC Venugopal on Friday gave Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar a breach of privilege notice against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on why former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's family did not use his surname.

The prime minister's remarks were made during his reply to the motion of thanks on the president's address in the Rajya Sabha on February 9 during the first part of the budget session.

KC Venugopal alleged that the remarks prima facie were made in a mocking manner

He alleged that the remarks prima facie were made in a mocking manner and were not only disgraceful but also insulting and defamatory to members of the Nehru family, particularly Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi who are members of the Lok Sabha.

Venugopal said in his notice that the very suggestion by the prime minister on why they did not adopt Nehru as a surname is "preposterous" by its very nature.

Read Also BJP moves to get Rahul Gandhi suspended from Parliament, writes letter to LS Speaker Om Birla

PM knows well surname of father is not taken by daughter: Congress leader argues

The prime minister, he said, knows very well that the surname of the father is not taken by the daughter. "Despite knowing that, he deliberately mocked....The tone and tenor of the remark is insinuating and derogatory in nature. This clearly amounts to casting reflections upon Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, which breaches upon their privileges and also tantamounts to contempt of the house.