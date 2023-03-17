BJP moves to get Rahul Gandhi suspended from Parliament, writes letter to LS Speaker Om Birla

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | Photo Credit: PTI

New Delhi: After the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi refused to apologise for his remarks on Indian democracy and Parliament made in London, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now planned to press for his suspension from the Lok Sabha when it reassembles on Monday, on the ground that the matter is "beyond privilege."

“Anything related to the nation is a matter of concern for all. We do not care what’s happening to the Congress or its leadership. But if he insults the nation, we cannot keep quiet,” Union law minister Kiren Rijiju said earlier.

BJP demands probe into Rahul's remarks

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has taken a step further by writing to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to expel Rahul from the House and launched a probe by a special parliamentary panel into his "contemptuous" remarks.

He said that Rajya Sabha member Dr Subramanian Swamy was expelled from the House in 1976 for his remarks about India in the UK, US and Canada. Dubey also alleged that Rahul had broken a rule by making remarks against Prime Minister Modi in the Lok Sabha without prior notice.

Congress dismisses Nadda's claim

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday asserted that there was no question of any apology by Rahul and dismissed BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda’s remark calling Rahul as "anti-national." Rahul too refused to respond to Nadda's charge. In a scathing attack on Rahul, Nadda said that he has become a permanent part of the "anti-nationalist toolkit."

"Unfortunately, the Congress is indulging in anti-national activities. After being repeatedly rejected by the nation, Rahul Gandhi has now become a permanent part of this anti-nationalist toolkit," Nadda said.

The Opposition MPs, held a demonstration at Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the Parliament House complex, where Kharge said the BJP's attempt to bury the demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani affairs by raking up the false issue of Rahul will not work.