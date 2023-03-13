Budget Session: 16 opposition parties meet at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's office |

A total of 16 opposition parties attended a joint meeting held at the Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge's office on Monday at 10:00 am, ahead of the second phase of the Budget Session.

On Sunday, sources had said, "Leaders of like-minded opposition parties will be meeting at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's office in Parliament premises tomorrow morning." As per the sources, the like-minded Opposition party leaders will meet at Rajya Sabha LoP Kharge's office in Parliament at around 10:00 am today.

Congress MPs will also be meeting at Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office in Parliament at around 10.30 am, to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the house, the sources had said.

Budget session to resume today

The Budget session of 2023 will resume after a month-long recess. The recess was for enabling the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine the demands for grants and make reports relating to their ministries or departments.

"The Congress party is the only party that has never compromised with the BJP/RSS and its despicable politics. We will always fight to protect our political values against the BJP's authoritarian, communal and crony capitalist onslaught," the party had said in its declaration.

Read Also Setback for Congress in AP as former CM Kiran Kumar Reddy resigns, likely to join BJP