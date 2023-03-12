Setback for Congress in AP as former CM Kiran Kumar Reddy resigns, likely to join BJP

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Kiran Kumar Reddy tendered his resignation from the Indian National Congress on Sunday.

"Please accept this letter as my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress," Reddy wrote in his letter addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

It is being reported in the Indian media that Reddy will in all likelihood, joing the Bharatiye Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of top leaders of the saffron party in Delhi soon.

The 62-year-old is allegedly waiting for the BJP to give him an assurance on his rehabilitation in the party "that suits the position he held in the past", reported the Times of India.

Kiran was the last chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh. He became Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister in November 2010 but resigned less than four years later to protest against the Congress party's decision to bifurcate the state.