New Delhi: PFI planned hit on Narendra Modi in 2020: ED

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has claimed that members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) had collected funds to the tune of Rs120 crore to carry out attacks on important personalities.

ED sources claimed that the organisation planned to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in July 2020. It did not, however, execute the plan.

The ED had arrested a PFI member named Shafeequr Payeth from Kerala, who was produced before a special court in Lucknow on Friday. The remand paper of the ED said the PFI planned to attack important personalities. It added that some of the money was used in the northeast Delhi riots in 2020.