New Delhi: MLAs Want Peace In Strife-torn Manipur, Willing To Agree For President's Rule; In Delhi To Meet PM

BJP MLAs from Manipur are in Delhi since Friday to apprise the Prime Minister, President Draupadi Murmu and other central leaders about the ongoing situation in the state.

Heirok MLA Thokchom Radheshyam said that they are seeking an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and have got a slot for either Saturday or Sunday.



Radheshyam said seven MLA are in Delhi to make a special request to PM Modi to take all possible steps to restore peace in the conflict-hit Manipur at the earliest.

Manipuri people are suffering

“Young boys and girls who will be our future have no future now because there is no education and communication. Our economy has been affected, and people in the relief camps are suffering due to the approaching monsoon season. Also, dead bodies remain lying in the morgue,” said Radheshyam. “It is up to the central leadership to decide whether to impose President’s Rule or not, but we want peace in the state at the earliest,” he added.



Delegation from several parties will meet PM

According to sources, a team led by the Manipur Legislative Assembly speaker Thokchom Satyabrata and social Welfare Minister H Dingo Singh also left for Delhi on Friday afternoon. Earlier, a delegation of representatives of 10 political parties was also camping in New Delhi to meet with PM Modi and President Draupadi Murmu to apprise them of the law and order situation in Manipur. The delegation of the 10 political parties includes MPCC, JD(U), Communist Party, AITC, AAP, AIFB Manipur, NCP Manipur, Shiv Sena and Revolutionary Socialist Party.



Six student bodies of Manipur have also demanded the 50 sitting MLAs, including ten Naga legislators, to visit Delhi and raise their voices against the Kuki militants.