 New Delhi: MEA Urges China To Respect Rights Of Indian Travelers Amid Positive Diplomatic Talks
MEA urges China to ensure Indian travelers aren’t harassed amid ongoing talks to improve ties. India welcomes UK sanctions on Khalistani extremists and strengthens counter-terrorism cooperation with the US. It condemns attacks on Afghan civilians, supports Afghanistan’s sovereignty, monitors Southeast Asia’s situation, and backs democratic elections in Myanmar.

Ashwin AhmadUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 09:20 AM IST
MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal |

New Delhi: MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday urged China to ensure that Indian nationals travelling to or transiting through Chinese airports are not “selectively targeted, arbitrarily detained or harassed.” He said India expected Beijing to respect regulations governing international air travel. “MEA would advise Indian nationals to exercise due discretion while travelling to China or transiting through the country,” he added.

Responding to questions on India-China relations, Jaiswal said talks were continuing, and the relationship was “gradually moving in a positive direction,” adding that India wished to maintain that momentum.

On Terrorism

On terrorism, Jaiswal said India had taken note of and welcomed recent steps by the UK government to crack down on Khalistani separatists. The UK Treasury last week froze the assets of British Sikh businessman Gurpreet Singh Rehal, linked to the Panjab Warriors sports investment firm, after suspecting him of involvement with organisations engaged in terrorism in India. The Treasury also announced an asset freeze against the Babbar Akali Lehar for promoting and supporting the Babbar Khalsa.

“We welcome the steps that have been taken by the UK government to sanction anti-India extremist entities, which strengthen the global fight against terrorism and extremism and help curb illicit financial flows and transnational crime networks,” Jaiswal said. “Such individuals and entities pose a threat not just to India and the UK but to people across the world. We look forward to working with the UK and further strengthening our counter-terrorism and security cooperation.”

Jaiswal confirmed that India and the US recently held a counter-terrorism working group meeting in New Delhi on December 3. He said such meetings had been held for several years and were an important part of the countries’ comprehensive global strategic partnership. “The two sides strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam, as also the recent terror attack that happened in Delhi,” he said.

They also renewed their commitment to multilateral cooperation against terrorism at the UN, through the Quad, the FATF and other international forums. He added that both sides had called for additional designations of Al Qaeda- and ISIS-affiliates, as well as LeT, JeM and their proxy groups under the UN 1267 sanctions regime. On the economic front, Jaiswal said US Deputy Trade Representative Ambassador Rick Switzer would visit India on December 10–11 for a familiarisation trip, during which he would meet senior Indian officials.

“Both governments remain committed to concluding a fair, balanced and mutually beneficial multi-sectoral bilateral trade agreement,” he said.

On The Recent Border Clashes Between Afghanistan & Pakistan

Commenting on the recent border clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan, in which several Afghan civilians were killed, Jaiswal said India condemned attacks on innocent Afghans and strongly supported Afghanistan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. Regarding developments in Thailand and Cambodia, he stated that India was closely monitoring the situation and hoped both sides would exercise restraint. Asked about India’s view on the upcoming elections in Myanmar, Jaiswal said India supported a transition to democracy and believed that participation of all stakeholders was essential for credible elections.

