New Delhi: Hindu And Sikh Organisations Protest Outside Canada High Commission Over Temple Attacks

Paramilitary personnel deployed outside High Commission of Canada during the protest by members of Hindu Sikh Global Forum against the attack on a Hindu Temple in Canada, in New Delhi on Sunday. | ANI

New Delhi: Several organizations including one representing Sikh and Hindu communities in India staged protest outside Canadian High Commission in New Delhi's Chanakyapuri area. The protesters decried attacks on Hindu temples in Canada. Local authorities deployed heavy security in the area which has embassies of many countries. The security personnel stopped the protesters at Teen Murti Marg but a number of demonstrators attempted to climb over the barricades erected by the police, toppling them in the process.

The protest was organized by the Hindu Sikh Global Forum which says it is a coalition of Hindu and Sikh communities. It said that the march was organised to express collective disapproval of the attacks on temples in Canada and demand action.

"An entire generation had been destroyed during militancy. They were either killed or they migrated to other countries. Then they introduced drugs to ruin the life of our young generation," said one of the protesters as quoted by news agency ANI.

"And now this new thing of attacking temples has started. This is wrong and unfortunate...We are here to tell you that we are all together. A true Sikh can never be a Khalistani. If they want a separate nation, they should keep it limited to themselves. We want our tricolor and our country to be respected at all times. India's Sikhs stand with India and do not support Khalistan," said the protester.

The ties between India and Canada are currently under major strain. The relations soured especially after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last year that Indian 'agents' were responsible for murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. India has denied the accusation and has asked Canada to provide evidence, which it is yet to provide.

Just days ago pro-Khalistan elements attacked a Hindu temple in Brampton area.