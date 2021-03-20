New Covid-19 cases breach 40,000-mark for first time in 4 months

Premas Biotech and Oramed announce oral Covid-19 vaccine

candidate that produces antibodies after a single dose - great innovation

—Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

New Delhi

India on Saturday logged 40,953 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest in the past 4 months while Maharashtra’s total tally of the cases zoomed past 21.90 lakh. With the addition of fresh infections, the total cases in the country reached 1,15,55,284 cases, including 2,88,394 active cases and 1,11,07,332 recoveries so far.

As many as 4.21 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far, 27.23 lakh of them in the past 24 hours. The daily tests carried out across the country remained over 10 lakh for the third day, with 10.61 lakh tests as on Saturday. As many as 23.24 lakh people have been tested so far.

With 188 fatalities recorded in 24 hours, India’s death toll reached 1,59,558. Maharashtra accounted for a single day deaths of 70, followed by 38 in Punjab, 17 in Kerala and 10 in Karnataka, though there was no death in 15 states and UTs.