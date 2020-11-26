Never forget: Looking back at the events of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

It was the evening of November 26, 2008 that saw one of the worst ever terror strikes in the history of India, with terrorists storming multiple landmark locations in Mumbai, claiming the lives of at least 166 innocent souls and leaving over 300 injured.

The impact of the day left un-healable and non-curable scars of trauma in the lives of not only those who lost their loved ones, but also for millions of Indians, who witnessed the carnage.

While on July 10, 2015, both the premiers of Pakistan and India "condemned terrorism in all of its forms" and agreed to cooperate with each other to "eliminate the menace from South Asia", the prime issue between the two nuclear powered arch-rivals has been stuck on the investigation, trial and judgments into the Mumbai terror attacks case.

Over a decade after the ghastly terror attack, Pakistan is yet to punish the mastermind behind the attack, Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, and his accomplices.

Pakistan has maintained that the onus of responsibility of provision of evidences is on India, who it says has not provided enough evidences for the Pakistani courts to prove the culprits guilty.

While the denial of Indian dossiers and evidences by Pakistan continues to keep the case at halt, it is important to look at the facts that are undeniable and have been already established.