e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNetizens applaud Karnataka’s move to offer 50% discount on all pending traffic fines till Feb 11

Netizens applaud Karnataka’s move to offer 50% discount on all pending traffic fines till Feb 11

The move comes after the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority held a meeting with the state government to facilitate “access to justice for all” with regard to traffic fines imposed by the state government across Karnataka.

Abhishek SinghUpdated: Friday, February 03, 2023, 06:06 PM IST
article-image
Representational image (Bengaluru Traffic Police's Twitter account). |
Follow us on

Netizens on Friday applauded Karnataka’s traffic police department’s move to allow a 50% discount on all pending traffic violation fines till February 11.

On Twitter, many said that they are very happy with this decision, including some who informed that they have cleared their dues and avail a 50% discount.

People who have pending traffic challans can now pay half the amount in a one-time settlement before February 11. The move comes after the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority held a meeting with the state government to facilitate “access to justice for all” with regard to traffic fines imposed by the state government across the cities in Karnataka.

Residents of Bengaluru can either pay their fines through payment gateways like Paytm or visit their local traffic police stations as well as go on to the  Bengaluru traffic police website and clear their penalties. Those residing outside of Bengaluru can visit KarnatakaOne Centrers or nearest police stations to pay their dues.

Read Also
IndiGo profits lifted by 1000%, thanks to cheaper aviation fuel, more domestic travel
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Pendency in Indian Courts: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju cites vacation period among other reasons

Pendency in Indian Courts: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju cites vacation period among other reasons

Netizens applaud Karnataka’s move to offer 50% discount on all pending traffic fines till Feb 11

Netizens applaud Karnataka’s move to offer 50% discount on all pending traffic fines till Feb 11

Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot to give rented accommodation for ₹ 300 to poor in cities like Jaipur,...

Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot to give rented accommodation for ₹ 300 to poor in cities like Jaipur,...

IndiGo flies passenger to Udaipur instead of Patna, DGCA orders inquiry

IndiGo flies passenger to Udaipur instead of Patna, DGCA orders inquiry

Punjab: Amarinder Singh's wife MP Preneet Kaur suspended by Congress for 'anti-party activities '

Punjab: Amarinder Singh's wife MP Preneet Kaur suspended by Congress for 'anti-party activities '