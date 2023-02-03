Netizens applaud Karnataka’s move to offer 50% discount on all pending traffic fines till Feb 11

Representational image (Bengaluru Traffic Police's Twitter account). |

Netizens on Friday applauded Karnataka’s traffic police department’s move to allow a 50% discount on all pending traffic violation fines till February 11.



On Twitter, many said that they are very happy with this decision, including some who informed that they have cleared their dues and avail a 50% discount.

People who have pending traffic challans can now pay half the amount in a one-time settlement before February 11. The move comes after the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority held a meeting with the state government to facilitate “access to justice for all” with regard to traffic fines imposed by the state government across the cities in Karnataka.

Residents of Bengaluru can either pay their fines through payment gateways like Paytm or visit their local traffic police stations as well as go on to the Bengaluru traffic police website and clear their penalties. Those residing outside of Bengaluru can visit KarnatakaOne Centrers or nearest police stations to pay their dues.