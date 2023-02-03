e-Paper Get App
IndiGo profits lifted by 1000%, thanks to cheaper aviation fuel, more domestic travel

IndiGo profits lifted by 1000%, thanks to cheaper aviation fuel, more domestic travel

This is the first profit for IndiGo in a year, indicating the progress of a post-pandemic recovery.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 03, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
article-image
IndiGo/ Representative image | File pic
People started flying more to destinations within India and abroad, carrying domestic air traffic above pre-covid highs in the October to December quarter of FY23. Aircraft fuel prices were also slashed by 2.3 per cent in December 2022, before seeing another reduction all the way to Rs 1.08 lakh per kilolitre in January 2023. All these have propelled IndiGo's profits by 1000 per cent to Rs 1,422 crore in the third quarter of the financial year.

Before the results brought good news, IndiGo had already scaled up its services by adding the first wide-bodied aircraft to its fleet, offering business class for people travelling to Istanbul. The massive surge in numbers has also helped IndiGo post its first profit in a year, as the post-pandemic recovery seems to have been achieved.

