Mumbai: Passenger booked over attempt to open emergency door of Indigo flight

Representative Image

The Mumbai airport police has booked a passenger after he attempted to open the emergency door of IndiGo’s Nagpur-Mumbai flight once it landed.

The incident took place on January 24.

As per reports, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport police said that a case has been registered against the passenger based on a complaint by a senior cabin crew of the IndiGo 6E-5274 flight.

"A passenger travelling on a flight Nagpur to Mumbai, allegedly tried to remove the cover of the emergency exit while the aircraft was in the air and on approach for landing. The crew on board alerted the captain and the passenger was appropriately cautioned," the airlines said.

