All flights cancelled as UK airline Flybe sinks into bankruptcy; hundreds lose jobs | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Struggling UK regional airline Flybe collapsed for the second time in three years Saturday, putting jobs on the line and leaving passengers stranded.

The airline initially slumped into bankruptcy in March 2020, shedding 2,400 jobs, as coronavirus restrictions decimated the travel industry.

It relaunched in April last year, flying many of the same routes out of Belfast, Birmingham and London Heathrow.

The grounded flyer issued a statement saying it had rehired bankruptcy accountants and advising customers not to go to airports as all flights, including its international ones from Switzerland and the Netherlands, were now cancelled.

UK's Civil Aviation Authority

The UK's Civil Aviation Authority said passengers should "make their own alternative travel arrangements via other airlines, rail or coach operators," leaving customers with lengthy and potentially expensive trips to get home.

CAA consumer director Paul Smith said: "It is always sad to see an airline enter administration and we know that Flybe's decision to stop trading will be distressing for all of its employees and customers."

Flybe's return

Less than a year ago, Flybe made its return to the sky with a plan to run up to 530 flights each week across 23 routes.

Thyme Opco, a company connected to the US hedge fund Cyrus Capital, acquired its operations and assets in April 2021.

The UK government declared that helping people who are seeking to return home and those who have lost their jobs would be its top priority right away.

"This remains a challenging environment for airlines, both old and new, as they recover from the pandemic, and we understand the impact this will have on Flybe's passengers and staff," it said.

In order to make travel as easy and affordable as possible, the Civil Aviation Authority offers guidance to travellers.

It also noted that as the majority of Flybe's destinations were in the UK, other transportation options were available.

