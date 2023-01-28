e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndiGo begins daily flight service to Delhi from Mangaluru

IndiGo begins daily flight service to Delhi from Mangaluru

As the re-carpeting work for renovation of runway has begun from Friday at the international airport in the Mangaluru city, IndiGo, Air India Express and Air India flights will operate under revised schedule except Sundays and public holidays

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
article-image
IndiGo begins daily flight service to Delhi | Image: IndiGo (Representative)
Follow us on

IndiGo airlines began daily flight service to New Delhi from Mangaluru.

Flight number 6E6303 will leave from New Delhi at 2.55 pm and reach Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) at 6.05 pm.

Flight number 6E6304 will leave from MIA at 6.35 pm and reach New Delhi at 9.35 pm.

In the flight that left for Delhi on Friday, 147 passengers were on board. On Saturday, 170 people have already booked their tickets to travel to New Delhi from Mangaluru, a release from the airline said on Saturday.

Read Also
Air India completes 1 year with Tata group; 'how we respond to our lapses will define us': CEO
article-image

As the re-carpeting work for renovation of runway has begun from Friday at the international airport in the Mangaluru city, IndiGo, Air India Express and Air India flights will operate under revised schedule except Sundays and public holidays.

IndiGo flight number 6E 172 to Kolkata will not operate from Monday to Saturday. This will only fly on Sunday, when re-carpeting work will not be done. Flight number 6E 172 will fly to Kolkata via Bengaluru from Mangaluru.

This flight will leave from Mangaluru at 12.15 pm. From Bengaluru, the same flight will depart at 2 pm and reach Kolkata at 4.35 pm, the release said.

With inputs from Agencies.

Read Also
India's new regional airline 'Fly19' backed by former Kingfisher executive to begin soon
article-image

RECENT STORIES

BharatPe statements reveal salaries of Ashneer Grover and wife; Suhail and Rajnish

BharatPe statements reveal salaries of Ashneer Grover and wife; Suhail and Rajnish

Wheat becomes cheaper by Rs 9 in India, as Pakistan faces atta shortage

Wheat becomes cheaper by Rs 9 in India, as Pakistan faces atta shortage

I work all day, then go home & play work simulator: Elon Musk

I work all day, then go home & play work simulator: Elon Musk

Raj Kamal Bindal and Manish Kapoor ceases as independent directors of BHEL on completion of tenure

Raj Kamal Bindal and Manish Kapoor ceases as independent directors of BHEL on completion of tenure

IndiGo begins daily flight service to Delhi from Mangaluru

IndiGo begins daily flight service to Delhi from Mangaluru