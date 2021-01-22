Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose birth anniversary: Top 10 inspirational quotes by the defiant patriot

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was born in Cuttack (present day Odisha) on 23rd January to Janakinath Bose and Prabhavati Dutt. Bose was an active part of the youth wing of Indian National Congress before becoming the Congress President back in 1938.

Bose had some differences with Mahatma Gandhi and other prominent leaders in the Congress Camp. Bose left India in 1940 after he was put under house arrest by the British.

Subhash Chandra Bose delivered some powerful speeches throughout his life. Here are some of the best quotes by the visionary leader-

1. "One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives."

2. "It is blood alone that can pay the price of freedom. Give me blood and I will give you freedom".

3. "We should have but one desire today - the desire to die so that India may live - the desire to face a martyr's death, so that the path to freedom may be paved with the martyr's blood."

4. "Reality is, after all, too big for our frail understanding to fully comprehend. Nevertheless, we have to build our life on the theory which contains the maximum truth."

5. "Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle, if there are no risks to be taken."

6. "Men, money and material cannot by themselves bring victory or freedom. We must have the motive-power that will inspire us to brave deeds and heroic exploits."

7. "The secret of political bargaining is to look more strong than what you really are."

8. "At this unprecedented juncture in our history I have a word for you. Do not be disheartened by our temporary defeat ; be cheerful and optimistic. Above all, never lose your faith in the destiny of India. There is no power on earth which can keep India in bondage. India will be free and, that too, soon. JAl HIND"

9. "Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: You must give, if you want to get."

10. "It is our duty to pay for our liberty with our own blood. The freedom that we shall win through our sacrifice and exertions, we shall be able to preserve with our own strength."