Subhash Chandra Bose Memorial Day: Who is Gumnami Baba?

On 18 August 1945 news reports came in suggesting that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose had died from injuries suffered in a plane crash. The freedom fighter who founded the Azad Hind Fauj (Indian National Army) is believed to have been travelling across Japanese Taiwan when his plane crashed.

Having assumed leadership of the INA in 1943, the Bengali leader had made his way to Singapore via Berlin after escaping from a Calcutta prison. He seemed to believe in the adage that the enemy of his enemy was also his ally, and was willing to accept help from the enemies of the British.

"The INA had fought alongside the Japanese in their great campaign to invade India during the spring and summer of 1944. When that thrust was defeated, Bose's force had pulled back into Burma and finally retreated into Thailand and Malaya," wrote Alan Bayly and Timothy Norman Harper in their book 'Forgotten Wars: Freedom and Revolution in Southeast Asia'.

Leonard A. Gordon suggests in 'Brothers Against the Raj: A Biography of Indian Nationalists Sarat and Subhas Chandra Bose' that while Bose was not immediately killed in the plane crash, he had suffered injuries and burns and later succumbed to his injuries.

The Shah Nawaz Committee and Khosla Commission had held the report of Bose's death following a plane crash to be true.