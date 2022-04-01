Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba to visit BJP headquarters in Delhi today; will hold delegation-level talks with PM Modi

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba will visit the BJP office on Friday, the party's overseas affairs cell head Vijay Chauthaiwale said on Thursday.

Deuba is on a three-day visit to India. This is his first visit to India after becoming prime minister of Nepal.

"The prime minister of Nepal is visiting the BJP office at the invitation of party chief J P Nadda Ji. He will be welcomed by the party president," Chauthaiwale told PTI.

Accompanied by his party's leaders, Deuba is set to meet other BJP leaders at the headquarters. Sources in the BJP said the discussion will revolve around strengthening party-to-party relations.

Deuba will be accompanied by a 50-member delegation when he embarks on his maiden visit to India on Friday to further strengthen the multifaceted, age-old and cordial ties between the two countries.

This will be Deuba's first foreign visit since he assumed office in July last year for a record fifth time.

The Prime Minister's entourage will include his spouse Arzoo Deuba, four cabinet rank ministers, government secretaries, high officials and a business delegation, totaling 50 members, the Prime Minister's press chief Govinda Pariyar told PTI.

"The visit will further strengthen the multifaceted, age-old, and cordial ties between Nepal and India," the ministry said on the Prime Minister's 3-day visit.

Deuba will further hold delegation-level talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will host a luncheon in honour of his Nepal counterpart.

Advertisement

ALSO READ EAM S Jaishankar, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov hold bilateral talks in New Delhi

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 02:52 PM IST