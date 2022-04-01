EAM S Jaishankar, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov hold bilateral talks in New Delhi

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Friday.

Both the leaders held bilateral talks, tweeted the Russian Foreign Ministry. Lavrov, who is on a two-day official visit to India arrived here on Thursday. This is the first trip of Lavrov to India since Moscow launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24.

Lavrov's visit comes soon after China's foreign minister Wang Yi visit to India last week and ahead of the 2+2 dialogue set to be held between India and the US on April 11. The Russian Foreign Minister reached New Delhi after his two-day visit to China.

On Wednesday, in China, Lavrov held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and both sides pledged to strengthen bilateral ties. Lavrov informed the Chinese side of the Russia-Ukraine talks, saying Russia is committed to easing the tensions, continuing peace talks with Ukraine, and maintaining communication with the international community.

Russian Foreign Minister participated in two multinational meetings on Afghanistan along with representatives from Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Lavrov also held meetings with representatives from China and Pakistan and attended a separate meeting of the "Extended Troika" with special Afghan envoys from China and the US.

Russian leaders and elites are facing Western sanctions, including an asset freeze and travel ban, over the country's invasion of Ukraine last month.

The US in coordination with the EU and the G7 has imposed sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin, key members of his government and members of his inner circle and over 400 Russian elites considered close to Kremlin.

Over 325 members of the Duma have also been targeted with sanctions.

