Nepal Map Redrawing: Swamy takes a dig at Modi govt, says time to 'reset India's foreign policy'

A day after Nepal unanimously voted to amend the Constitution to update the country's new political map, Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy took a dig at the Modi government and said if it is time to 'reset India's foreign policy'.
Swamy slammed Nepal and asked how can it think of asking for Indian territory. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Subramanian Swamy wrote: "How can Nepal think of asking for Indian territory? What has hurt their sentiments so much that they want to break with India? Is it not our failure? Need RESET in foreign policy too."
India on Saturday termed as untenable the "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims by Nepal after its lower house of parliament unanimously approved a new political map of the country featuring areas that India maintains belong to it.
The Nepalese parliament's overwhelming support to amend the Constitution to update the map is seen as a huge snub to India as it reflected the political consensus in Nepal in toughening its stance on the border dispute and signalled its readiness to escalate it further with New Delhi.
In a sharp reaction, India said Nepal's action violates an understanding to resolve the boundary issues through talks.