Nepal Map Redrawing: Swamy takes a dig at Modi govt, says time to 'reset India's foreign policy'

A day after Nepal unanimously voted to amend the Constitution to update the country's new political map, Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy took a dig at the Modi government and said if it is time to 'reset India's foreign policy'.

Swamy slammed Nepal and asked how can it think of asking for Indian territory. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Subramanian Swamy wrote: "How can Nepal think of asking for Indian territory? What has hurt their sentiments so much that they want to break with India? Is it not our failure? Need RESET in foreign policy too."