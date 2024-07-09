Nehru Whom PM Modi Loves To Hate Played Critical Role In Establishment Republic Of Austria: Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh

X | Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday emphasised the role played by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in the establishment of the Republic of Austria, where PM Modis is scheduled to make a state visit later on Tuesday.

"Today the non-biological PM is in Austria. The Republic of Austria was established fully only on October 26th, 1955, which is celebrated as its National Day. One person who was critical to this becoming a reality was none other than the man Mr. Modi loves to hate and defame," Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

Today the non-biological PM is in Austria.



The Republic of Austria was established fully only on October 26th 1955, which is celebrated as its National Day. One person who was critical to this becoming a reality was none other than the man Mr. Modi loves to hate and defame.… pic.twitter.com/scTri4EPBI — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 9, 2024

The Congress leader said that Dr Hans Kochler, a noted Austrian academic, has written about the key role Jawaharlal Nehru played in the early fifties in the emergence of a sovereign and neutral Austria after a decade of occupation by the victorious World War II powers.

"One of Nehru's most ardent global admirers was the legendary Dr. Bruno Kreisky, who was Chancellor of Austria from 1970-83. In 1989, Dr. Kreisky recalled Nehru thus: "When the history of this century is written, and that of the men who have put their stamp on it one of the greatest and finest chapters will be the story of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. It will be a part of India's most modern history....... Very early Nehru had become one of my instructors..." Here is Dr Kochler's retrospective for those interested in our diplomatic history - https://linktr.ee/jairam_ramesh," Ramesh said in the post.

Read Also PM Narendra Modi To Be Honored With Order Of St Andrew The Apostle

"Those suffering from Nehruphobia - like our non-biological PM and, especially since 2019, our erudite and dapper External Affairs Minister - will also do well to recall it," he added.

PM Modi's Visit To Russia & Austria

PM Modi left for official visits to Russia and Austria on Monday. In Russia, PM Modi met with President Vladimir Putin, attending the the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit.

Following his engagements in Russia, Prime Minister Modi will go to Austria. This visit marks a historic occasion, as it will be the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Austria in 41 years.

I very much look forward to welcoming @narendramodi, the Prime Minister of India, the world's largest democracy, next week in Vienna. This visit is a special honour as it marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in over forty years, and a significant milestone as we… — Karl Nehammer (@karlnehammer) July 6, 2024

"I very much look forward to welcoming @narendramodi, the Prime Minister of India, the world's largest democracy, next week in Vienna. This visit is a special honour as it marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in over forty years and a significant milestone as we celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations with India. We will have the opportunity to talk about further deepening our bilateral relationship and closer cooperation on the many geopolitical challenges," Chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammer posted on X July 6.