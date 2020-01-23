'Nehru, Manmohan were in favour of helping minorities from Pak, Bangladesh': JP Nadda

Defending the amended Citizenship Act, BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday said that many former Prime Ministers from the Congress including Jawaharlal Nehru and Manmohan Singh were supporting the minority refugees, who came from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

"Nehruji has said that help should be given to the minorities on whom atrocities are committed in Pakistan ... Manmohan Singhji, in 2003, had said that atrocities are being committed on Hindus in Bangladesh, and he added that the responsibility of settling them in India should be ours," Nadda said at his first rally after being elected unopposed to the post of BJP national president.