NEET PG 2021: Admit cards to be out on April 12 nbe.edu.in

The admit cards for the National Eligibility Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) will be released by the National Board of Examination (NBE) on April 12.
Once released, the admit cards will be available on the official website of NBE, nbe.edu.in.
The entrance for postgraduate medical courses - NEET PG 2021 - will be held on 18 April across the country on a computer-based platform.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) is an entrance examination in India, for students who wish to study various postgraduate Doctor of Medicine, Master of Surgery and diploma courses, in government or private medical colleges in the country.
Steps to download admit card
Go to the official site of NBE - nbe.edu.in
Click on NEET PG 2021 link
Click on NEET PG admit card 2021 link
Enter required details
Click on the ‘Submit’ button
Download the admit card
Take its print out for further need.
