NEET PG 2021: Admit cards to be out on April 12 nbe.edu.in

The admit cards for the National Eligibility Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) will be released by the National Board of Examination (NBE) on April 12.

Once released, the admit cards will be available on the official website of NBE, nbe.edu.in.

The entrance for postgraduate medical courses - NEET PG 2021 - will be held on 18 April across the country on a computer-based platform.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) is an entrance examination in India, for students who wish to study various postgraduate Doctor of Medicine, Master of Surgery and diploma courses, in government or private medical colleges in the country.

Steps to download admit card