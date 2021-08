NEET MDS: Counselling for PG dental surgery course to start from August 20; click here to know more

The Union Ministry of Health, on Tuesday, stated during the hearing in Supreme Court that the NEET MDS counselling will start from August 20, 2021 and it will conclude on October 10, 2021, reported Live Law.

The Supreme Court on Monday had asked the Centre to apprise it by August 11 when it will conduct counselling for the NEET-MDS admissions for which exams were held on December 16, 2020.

On July 12, the top court had taken strong note of delay in holding the counselling; saying the Centre and others have been "dilly-dallying" for a year now.

It had said that these are qualified BDS students and why has Centre not held the counselling since last year.

The doctors, having Bachelor in Dental Surgery (BDS) degree, had appeared in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-MDS conducted on December 16 last year by the National Board of Examination (NBE) for admission to the Master in Dental Surgery (MDS) course.

Besides the Centre and MCC, the bench had earlier also issued the notices to the Dental Council of India and the National Board of Examination (NBE).

The plea, filed through lawyer Tanvi Dubey, had said that these doctors are challenging the "unjust and infinite delay" caused by the MCC in announcing the counselling schedule for NEET-MDS, 2021.

The plea had also sought a direction to the MCC to conduct separate counselling for the NEET-MDS 2021.

The results for admissions in PG courses for BDS candidates were also declared on the scheduled date, that is on December 31, 2020.

"However, after the declaration of the result, i.e., on 31.12.2020 until today i.e. 23.06.2021, there is no update regarding the counselling. It is most respectfully submitted that umpteen efforts were made by the Petitioners to get in touch with the Respondents in order to get an idea about the schedule of the counselling. However, there has been no update about the date of the commencement of the counselling," the plea said.

It said the dentists, who are also registered with state Dental Council, have obtained provisional or permanent registration and have also undergone compulsory rotatory internship of a year in an approved or recognised dental college.

"That around 30,000 BDS (dental) graduates appeared for the NEET-MDS conducted for admission to over 6,500 seats in the country and till date there has been no update for admissions in PG courses," it said.

(With inputs from PTI)