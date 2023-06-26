 Passengers Of Air India London-Delhi Fight Stranded For 5 Hours As Pilot Refuses to Fly, Says ‘Duty Hours Over’
Despite receiving clearance from the Delhi Air Traffic Control (ATC) to proceed to Delhi, the pilot chose not to fly the plane and disembarked, citing duty time limitations and duty hours as the reason for his decision.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 10:23 AM IST
article-image
Nearly 350 Pax Aboard London-Delhi Air India Flight Stranded In Jaipur As Pilot Refuses To Fly Due To Weather Conditions |

Passengers of Air India flight A-112, traveling from London to Delhi, experienced an unexpected delay and inconvenience as the pilot refused to continue the journey after an emergency landing in Jaipur. The incident occurred on Sunday when bad weather conditions forced the diversion of the flight. Approximately 350 passengers were stranded at Jaipur airport for three hours while they sought alternative arrangements to reach their destination.

Emergency Landing in Jaipur

Originally scheduled to arrive in Delhi at 4:00 am on Sunday, Air India flight A-112 was diverted to Jaipur due to unfavourable weather conditions at the Delhi airport. After landing in Jaipur, the flight was expected to resume its journey to Delhi within a couple of hours, stated a News18 report.

article-image

Pilot's Refusal to Fly

Despite receiving clearance from the Delhi Air Traffic Control (ATC) to proceed to Delhi, the pilot chose not to fly the plane and disembarked, citing duty time limitations and duty hours as the reason for his decision. This unexpected turn of events left the passengers stranded and prompted them to seek alternative means of reaching their destination.

Passenger Inconvenience and Alternatives

With no immediate resolution in sight, the approximately 350 passengers were left with no choice but to find alternative arrangements to continue their journey to Delhi. Some opted to travel by road, while others remained hopeful of flying on the same flight after a replacement crew was arranged.

article-image

