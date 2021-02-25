NE will be India’s growth hub, says Amit Shah

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has identified the Northeast region as India's "Growth Hub".

Addressing a gathering in Nagaon district's Batadrava Than, Shah said the Modi government has already started work to make the region as the growth engine of India.

"To take the Northeast development in a mission mode, the Prime Minister had visited the region 35 times in the past five years. The Congress leaders and ministers visited Assam only during the election time," the senior BJP leader said.

"Under PM Modi's stewardship, a new era of development has started in Assam and the Northeast region. Entire Northeast region is transforming. Northeast India will emerge as the highest contributor in the GDP of India," said Shah.

Urging the people to reinstall the BJP government for the second time, Shah promised that his party's vision is to make Assam an infiltration free, flood free, corruption free, violence free, agitation free and number one state in India.

"A satellite based survey has been conducted and plans are afoot to permanently resolve the flood problem and to undertake many projects to develop tourism and other infrastructures," he said.

The Batadrava Than in central Assam's Nagaon district is the birthplace of social reformer Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, who was a 15th-16th century Assamese saint, scholar, poet, playwright, social-religious reformer and a figure of importance in Assam's cultural and religious history.

Shah on Thursday launched the work of a state-funded Rs 188-crore project for the beautification of Batadrava Than.

"Namghars", literally meaning Prayer House, introduced by Srimanta Sankardeva, are places for congregational worship associated with the entire Assamese community and the Ekasarana sect of Hinduism, in particular, which is native to Assam.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, state's Finance, Education and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also addressed the gatherings.