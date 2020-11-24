NDA nominates BJP MLA Vijay Kumar Sinha as its candidate for Speaker post of Bihar Assembly

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Tuesday declared the name of the candidate for the speaker post of the Bihar Assembly. The NDA has nominated former labour minister and BJP MLA Vijay Kumar Sinha as its candidate.

Meanwhile, Mahagathbandhan has declared RJD MLA Awadh Kishore as its candidate for the Speaker post.

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary of JDU was the earlier speaker of the Bihar Assembly. He has been appointed irrigation minister. BJP preferred to nominate an MLA from the upper caste, Bhumihar, as its candidate.

On November 16, Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the fourth consecutive term after the NDA won an absolute majority in recently concluded Assembly polls. BJP leaders Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were sworn in as Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers. The NDA has secured a majority with 125-seats in the 243-seat strong Bihar Legislative Assembly of which BJP won on 74 seats, Janata Dal (United) on 43 while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents.