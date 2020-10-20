NDA likely to emerge victorious but sticky wicket for Nitish: What Lokniti CSDS pre-poll survey says for Bihar 2020

A recent opinion poll in the context of the 2020 Bihar Elections, conducted by television network India Today, has thrown up some interesting projections ahead of the legislative assembly polls in the state.

The poll projections carried out by the Lokniti Programme for Comparative Democracy (Lokniti-CSDS), a programme by the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), has estimated that the satisfaction in the state with the Nitish Kumar-led government has fallen by as much as 28%.

The Lokniti-CSDS opinion poll puts the seat-sharing 'big number' as follows:

NDA: 133-143,

RJD-Cong-Left: 88-98,

LJP: 2-6

Others: 6-10

The projected seat-sharing numbers come more or less closer to the opinion poll conducted by the ABP-Cvoter polling agency on September 25, which had put the numbers as follows: NDA (141-161), UPA (64-84), and Others (13-23).

An earlier pre-poll survey conducted by the Times Now-Cvoter polling agency projected seat share as follows: NDA (160), UPA (76), and Others (7).

Anti-incumbency factor

The Lokniti-CSDS pre-poll survey gauges the anti-incumbency factor against the Nitish government in Bihar has risen from 42% to 43% in the last five years. On the other hand, the support for Nitish government has prudently gone from 60% in 2010, to 52% in 2015 and finally to 38% in 2020.