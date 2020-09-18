NCW Chief Rekha Sharma hits back at critics who questioned her 'silence' over Kangana Ranaut's comments

Actor Kangana Ranaut has made headlines on several occasions over the last few weeks as she spoke out on nepotism and drug usage in the film industry, clashed with the Shiv Sena and more. Most recently, her reference to actor Urmila Matondkar as a 'soft porn star' has led to massive backlash.

But even as Kangana faced heavy criticism for her comments, many also took it upon themselves to criticise National Commission for Women Chief Rekha Sharma.



"And sad to see you be selective in speaking up for women. I guess @sharmarekha u aren't paid to speak up for the atrocious language used by #KanganaRanuat for a graceful actress @UrmilaMatondkar n against rangoli for abusing the likes of eminent actresses @taapsee n @ReallySwara," tweeted Ria D'Souza.

Sharma however was quick to clap back at the critics and naysayers. "Though I don't need a certificate from you about my work but you really need to update your knowledge," she responded.

In response to another comment by Congress leader Udit Raj, she added that it was "sad" to see him "stooping down so much".

"I seriously condemn those too. There has to have a line drown and one must not cross that even for people you don't like or have differences with," she told another user.