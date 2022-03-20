NCW asks Rajasthan DGP to register FIR against gang-rape accused

New Delhi: The National Commission of Women (NCW) has asked the Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) to immediately register an FIR against unknown people for allegedly gang-raping a 26-year-old woman at gunpoint in front of her children and husband in Dholpur district.

Taking cognizance of the matter after a media report dated March 19, the Commission in a letter to the DGP asked for the arrest of the accused and intimate it within seven days about the action taken.

"The victim has registered her complaint and the police is on a look out for the accused. So far none of the accused person have been arrested," NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said in her letter to Rajasthan DGP ML Lathar on Saturday.

Stating that the Commission is "distressed", the NCW Chairperson asked the DGP to "immediately" file an FIR against the unknown accused persons under sections 376D (gang rape) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along-with other relevant provisions of the law.

"All the necessary efforts must be made to arrest the accused at priority. The investigation must be conducted in a fair and time-bound manner," the letter read.

"The victim must be provided with necessary safety and security," it further stated.

Citing Section 357-A of the Criminal Procedure Code, the Commission said that the victim is entitled under the Victim Compensation Scheme for the injury/loss caused to her by the accused persons.

"Therefore, the process to provide her compensation must be expedited. The action taken must be intimated to the Commission within seven days," the letter read.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 02:58 PM IST