NCP leader burnt alive in car, as short circuit sparks fire

In a shocking incident, NCP leader Sanjay Shinde was burnt alive in Nashik on Tuesday evening, as his car caught fire. Shinde was driving to Pimpalgaon and was on the Mumbai-Agra Highway when there was a short-circuit in the car and it caught fire, near the Pimpalgaon Baswant toll plaza.

Shinde, a well-known grape exporter in Nashik, a leading wine manufacturing hub, was reported­ly on his way to buy pesticides. He was near the overbridge on Ri­ver Kadva when the car developed a snag and a fire erupted.

According to locals, the short circuit caused a spark and the hand sanitiser in the car caught fire. As the fire raged, the central locking mechanism got activated, resulting in the doors jamming shut. Shinde, who was stuck within, tried to break open the windows to escape but in vain. The fire spread rapidly, burning him alive.

Sources said the villagers swung into action to save Shinde and immediately called the fire brigade. The fire brigade doused the flames and it was only later the deceased was identified as NCP leader Sanjay Shinde.