NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Amit Shah, discusses issues faced by sugar co-operative sector

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. Pawar said he first congratulated Shah on becoming the country's first Co-operation Minister. The former Union Minister took to Twitter and said they discussed the current sugar scenario of the country and problems occurring due to excessive sugar production.

"Had a brief meeting with Union Co-operation Minister Shri Amit Shah in New Delhi today along with Shri Jaiprakash Dandegaonkar, President of NFCSF (National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd) & Prakash Naiknavre to discuss issues faced by the sugar co-operative sector," Pawar tweeted.

"Firstly, I congratulated Shri Amit Shah on being appointed as the first Co-operation Minister of India. During the meeting, We discussed the current sugar scenario of the country and problems occurring due to excessive sugar production," he added.