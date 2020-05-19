NCDRC sittings from June 2

National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission will hold regular sittings from June 2, 2020, a notice issued on Monday said. Meanwhile, all matters listed before June 2 — from May 19 to June 1 — stand adjourned to dat­es in July and August 2020. Mat­ters requiring an extremely urgent hearing, if any, may be mentioned before the President, NCDRC at 11 am at his residential office at 18, Akbar Road, New Delhi. Earlier this year, NCDRC had restricted its functioning due to Covid crisis.

15 of a Hyderabad family test positive

15 members of a joint family in Hyderabad tested positive for Covid-19 after the death of the head of the family, a day after an engagement cerem­o­ny at their house. The incident came to light a week after the ceremony was held at a building in Puranapul in violation of the lockdown norms. The 57-year-old man died on May 11, a day after the engagement.