Navy expanded presence far and wide to protect Indian interests: Navy chief

Hyderabad: Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh said on Thursday that the Indian Navy has expanded its presence far and wide with the aim of protecting India's maritime interests.

The Chief of Naval Staff pointed out that Indian Navy has been regularly operating across the oceans. "We have gone to the South China Sea and to the Pacific and as we speak today we have a ship in the United Kingdom," he said.

Admiral Singh said Indian Naval ships were deployed for anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden, and were also securing and protecting Indian crude oil carriers in the Strait of Hormuz as most of the country's oil and gas comes from the Gulf.

He noted that for the first time in the history, four yachtsmen from India participated in the recent Olympics and performed very well there. "Our aim would be that our youth get inspired towards sailing by these four men," he said.

The Navy chief congratulated all the participants and award winners and said their performance is going to motivate and inspire the youngsters. "This national ranking event continues to rise in stature, expanding participation and attracting the best talent in the country to provide perfect launch pad for our budding sailors," he said.

Hyderabad Sailing Week-2021 was jointly hosted by the EME Sailing Association, the Secunderabad Sailing Club, and the Laser Class Association of India.

EME Sailing Association Commodore, Lt Gen T.S.A. Narayanan, complimented the sailors on high standard of sailing and competitive spirit displayed by all participants.

The event witnessed a total participation of 102 sailors from prominent sailing clubs across the country.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 01:38 AM IST