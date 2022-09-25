Navratri 2022: Nine Navratri colours and their significance

Representative image | File

Navratri is a festival celebrating different forms of Goddess Durga. While celebrating these nine forms, we also wear clothes that symbolise Maa Durga on these nine days. Every colour represents a different form of the Goddess's avatar.

Here are the colours and the meaning behind the colours of Navaratri:

Day 1: White

Navratri starts with colour white which symbolises peace. Maa Durga is dressed in white attire on this day.

Day 2 : Red

The second day is the colour red which signifies fearlessness. This day we worship Maa Durg, who rewards everyone with her bravery and courage.

Day 3 : Royal blue

People wear Royal Blue to enjoy the festivities and grace on this day. The bright shade of blue symbolises richness and serenity.

Day 4: Yellow

Colour yellow signifies joy and enthusiasm. This bright colour keeps a person enthusiastic all day long.

Day 5: Green

Green colour represents nature and evokes feelings of growth, fertility, peace, and serenity. It also represents new beginnings in life.

Day 6: Grey

Colour grey represents balanced emotions and keeps the person down-to-earth.

Day 7: Orange

Orange colour represents warmth with positive energy.

Day 8: Peacock green

This colour signifies uniqueness and individuality.

Day 9: Pink

Pink symbolises kindness, affection, and harmony. It is a shade of unconditional love and nurturing.