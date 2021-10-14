Navjot Singh Sidhu instructed to work as Punjab Congress President and set up organisational structure: Harish Rawat

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat on Thursday assured that a solution will emerge soon, adding that certain things take time to get resolved.

"Navjot Singh Sidhu and Charanjit Channi have spoken on some issues, a solution will emerge...there are some things that take time," said Rawat.

"Navjot Sidhu has clearly stated that decision of the Congress President will be acceptable to him. The instructions are clear that Navjot Sidhu should work as Punjab Congress President & set up organisational structure. An announcement will be made tomorrow", Rawat said after a meeting with Sidhu in Delhi.

Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday met party party high command on Thursday to discuss organisational matters pertaining to Punjab Congress.

After the meeting Sidhu spoke to reporters and said, "I expressed my concerns regarding Punjab &Punjab Congress to party high-command. I've full faith in Congress president (Sonia Gandhi), Priyanka ji & Rahul ji. Whatever decision they'll take, it'll for the betterment of Congress & Punjab. I'll follow their directions".

Sidhu had tendered his resignation as Punjab Congress chief on September 28. He was reportedly upset over the bureaucratic setup and his commands not being followed after Cabinet expansion in Punjab. But his resignation was not been accepted by the party.

Sidhu, after his resignation, had said he will always stand by party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Sidhu's resignation as state party chief has intensified the crisis in the Punjab Congress as a minister and three Congress leaders, considered close to him, stepped down from their posts.

This came as a big blow to the Congress that was hoping to resolve the turmoil in the Congress unit of Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections early next year.

Sidhu was made PCC chief by Congress leadership in July to stem infighting in Punjab Congress ahead of next year's assembly polls but the party is now grappling with a fresh crisis.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 08:32 PM IST