Navjot Singh Sidhu has not drawn his salary after resignation as Minister: Govt Official

Chandigarh: Punjab Vidhan Sabha Secretary Lakhanpal Mishra said that Congress leader and MLA from Amritsar East constituency, Navjot Singh Sidhu has never asked for his salary and allowances after he resigned as Cabinet Minister in the Punjab government in July.

However, concerned officials in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha said that Sidhu would now draw his salary as MLA and all his previous salary and due arrears would be cleared and given to him once he comes.

"As per the notification, the salary will be given. Navjot Singh Sidhu has not come after his resignation as Minister," said Shashi Lakhanpal Mishra, Secretary, Punjab Vidhan Sabha.