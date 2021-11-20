e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 02:20 PM IST

Navjot Singh Sidhu arrives at Kartarpur Corridor after being excluded from CM Channi's delegation that visited the shrine earlier

The 4.5-kilometre long Kartarpur Corridor connects the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan.
After Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief, 4 leaders quit party posts | (Photo by AFP)

New Delhi: Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday arrived at the Kartarpur Corridor in Gurdaspur's Dera Baba Nanak to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Karpartur in Pakistan.

Sidhu's visit comes after a fresh controversy that sparked in Punjab Congress following the exclusion of his name from Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi-led delegation consisting of state cabinet ministers that visited the Kartarpur Sahib on Thursday.

The visa free 4.5 km-long corridor joins Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur to Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, a small town in Pakistan's Punjab province, about 4 km from the International Border. It became operational in 2019. It is the place where the founder of Sikh religion Guru Nanak is believed to have spent the last 18 years of his life.

Movement on the Kartarpur Corridor was suspended last year in March, when Pakistan put restrictions on travel from India after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Agency Inputs

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 02:19 PM IST
