Navi Mumbai: Thief Leaves 'Sorry' Note After Attempted Burglary At Poet Narayan Surve's Home |

Navi Mumbai: In an interesting turn of events, a 70 year old lady from Neral who was away to visit her son at Virar, had to rush back home after someone alerted of a probable theft at home only to find a ‘sorry’ note by an unidentified thief. The complainant, Sujata Ghare, daughter of late Marathi poet Narayan Surve, had gone to Virar on June 26.

On July 14, she got a call from neighbour saying that the window of the toilet was open and there was a probability of theft in the house. The panicked occupant of the house, rushed back to her three-storeyed Neral house only to find all the belongings at home, in a mess along with a apologetic note by the thief.

The house in Ganganagar of Neral wherein the theft happened, belonged to legendary Poet Surve and currently, his daughter and her husband were staying the house along with all the memoirs, books and photos of Surve. When Ghare entered the house, she first noticed all the belongings to be spread across the house.

As she went ahead, she found a ‘sorry’ note stuck on the wall that said ‘I did not know that this house belonged to poet Narayan Surve or else I would not have attempted a theft here. I had stolen a TV and am returning it back. Please forgive me. I am sorry.’ It is suspected that the thief had been coming to the house for quite a few days and taking some grains, utensils and oil.

And finally one day he noticed the photo of the poet and realized that it belonged to him. There was no cash or jewelry in the house and hence no valuables were stolen. The theft attempt happened at the ground floor of the three-storeyed house.

“We have taken the finger prints and collected the cctv footage of the area and are investigating further to find the culprit,” assistant police inspector Shivaji Dhavle from Neral police station said. The case of theft was registered on Sunday night itself when the complainant returned back home and found about it.