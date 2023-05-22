Navi Mumbai: Man held with Gutka worth ₹2 lakh in Taloja |

The Anti-narcotic Cell (ANC) along with the Crime Branch arrested a 25-year-old man from Petali village in Taloja for storing and selling banned gutka last week. The police seized products worth Rs 2 lakh from his house.

The arrested accused was identified as Umesh Kamti, who resided in a rented house in Rohidas Keni Chawl in Pethali village in Taloja.

Receiving information about the case, a team of the Crime Branch and ANC raided Kamti's house on Friday. They found gutka stored there, following which he was arrested and the tobacco products were seized. A case under relevant sections of NDPS Act was registered against the man at the Taloja police station.

On May 5, ANC arrested 4 drug peddlers and seized drugs worth Rs 25 lakh. The unit arrested the drug peddlers from 3 different locations of Mumbai -- Kandivali, Worli and Azad Maidan and seized MD drugs and e-cigarettes. An e-cigarette refilling centre also unearthed in Trombay area and e-cigarettes worth Rs 5 Lakhs seized.