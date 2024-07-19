Naveen Jindal Responds To Woman's Alleged Sexually Assault Charges Against Jindal Steel CEO: 'Strictest Action Will Be Taken'

New Delhi: A woman accused the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jindal Steel, Dinesh Kr Saraogi, of allegedly sexually assaulting her on the flight from Calcutta to Abu Dhabi on Thursday, after which the founder of Jindal Steel, Naveen Jindal, said that "strictest and necessary action" would be taken.

The woman has been identified as Ananya Chhaochharia and in post on X, she shared the event.

"Sharing an incident that happened with me in the flight from Calcutta to Abu Dhabi (transit to Boston). I am very grateful to the staff of airline and the Abu Dhabi police for the support they provided me. TW: Sexual Assault. I was seated next to an industrialist (Dinesh Kr Saraogi, CEO of Jindal Steel). He must be roughly 65 in age and told me he now lives in Oman but travels frequently. He started chatting me up - very normal conversation about our roots, family, etc. He is from Churu in Rajasthan and both sons are married and settled in the US etc. The conversation moved to what my hobbies are. He asked if I enjoy watching movies and I was like of course. He then proceeds to tell me he has some movie clips on his phone. He whips out his phone and earphones to show me PORN!" she alleged in a post on X.

She further said that after all this, she was frozen in "shock and scare."

"He started groping me. I was frozen in shock and scare. I eventually ran off to the washroom and complained to the air staff. Thankfully, the Etihad team was very pro-active and took action immediately. They made me sit at their seating area and served me tea and fruits," she added.

The woman said that she could not proceed with a complaint because she would have missed my connecting flight to Boston.

"He kept calling them to ask where I had gone. The staff also informed the cops at Abu Dhabi who were waiting as soon the gates of the aircraft opened. I could not proceed with a complaint because I would have missed my connecting flight to Boston. I was escorted to the next gate to ensure he did not come near me. He also did not deny this when the cops asked him questions. I am sharing this because I want to remind everyone that something like this can happen to anyone," she said.

She further tagged founder of Jindal Steel Naveen Jindal and said, "I am working to get this incident out to the founder of Jindal Steel @MPNaveenJindal so that he is aware of the kind of people who are in leadership. I am also afraid of how this molestor must be treating his female employees from a place of power."

Responding to the alleged allegations of the woman, founder of Jindal Steel, Naveen Jindal, thanked her for reaching out and speaking up and said that strictest and necessary action will be taken.

"Dear Ananya, thank you for reaching out and speaking up! It takes a lot of courage to do what you did and I want you to know that we have a zero-tolerance policy for such matters. I have asked the team to immediately investigate the matter and thereafter, strictest and necessary action will be taken," Naveen Jindal posted on X.