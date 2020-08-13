‘Nature protects, if she is protected’: Sonia Gandhi slams Modi government on proposed Environmental Impact Assessment Notification 2020

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday slammed the Modi government for the Draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification 2020. While criticising the Centre, Gandhi warned against the dismantling of environmental rules.

In a column that Gandhi wrote for The Hindu, Gandhi further said the government has a social obligation to protect the environment and it must withdraw the Draft EIA 2020 Notification.

"The Sanskrit words, Prakriti Rakshati Rakshita, greet visitors at the Indira Paryavaran Bhawan, the home of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, (MoEF&CC). They mean ‘nature protects, if she is protected’. This ancient Indic wisdom inspired Indira Gandhi throughout her life, as referenced in many of her letters and files," Gandhi wrote.

She said that the spread of the global novel coronavirus pandemic and its catastrophic impact are an eye-opener for the entire world. "The protection of the environment must go hand in hand with promoting public health and access to dignified livelihoods for all," she wrote.

Sonia Gandhi further wrote India has sacrificed the environment and the rights of people "while chasing the chimera of unbridled economic growth". Over the past six years, the government has thoughtlessly eroded the environmental protection framework, she said.