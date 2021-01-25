NationalVotersDay: EC to launch digital voter card - Here's all you need to know

According to reports, the new e-voter identity cards will be available for download via the Voter Helpline App and through the EC's official websites voterportal.eci.gov.in and nvsp.in. Those who are eligible to vote but have not yet registered themselves can do so via the National Voters Service Portal.

Note that you cannot directly download your e-voter card. You need to be in possession of a valid EPIC number and will be required to enter it to download the digital version. If you are registered to vote but do not remember your EPIC number, or have lost your voter card, you can search for your name on the electoral roll via the Voter Portal website mentioned above. If you have applied recently, and have your form reference number, this too can be used to download the e-card.