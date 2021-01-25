NationalVotersDay: EC to launch digital voter card - Here's all you need to know

The right to free, fair and periodic elections is enshrined in the Indian constitution. And as the nation marked National Voters Day on January 25, political leaders have showered praise on the Election Commission.
"National Voters Day is an occasion to appreciate the remarkable contribution of the EC to strengthen our democratic fabric and ensure smooth conduct of elections," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Home Minister Amit Shah urged all Indians to utilize their right to vote.
National Voters Day is observed on January 25 to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission. The EC came into being on January 25, 1950, a day before India became a republic.
This year, the EC will be celebrating the occasion with a new initiative. On Monday, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will launch a download-able digital version of the voter card. This will be non-editable, and can be saved online or printed for easier access.
According to a post shared on the EC's Twitter handle, the new facility will be available for newly registered electors from today. All general electors can avail the facility from February 1.
According to reports, the new e-voter identity cards will be available for download via the Voter Helpline App and through the EC's official websites voterportal.eci.gov.in and nvsp.in. Those who are eligible to vote but have not yet registered themselves can do so via the National Voters Service Portal.
Note that you cannot directly download your e-voter card. You need to be in possession of a valid EPIC number and will be required to enter it to download the digital version. If you are registered to vote but do not remember your EPIC number, or have lost your voter card, you can search for your name on the electoral roll via the Voter Portal website mentioned above. If you have applied recently, and have your form reference number, this too can be used to download the e-card.
