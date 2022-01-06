National Vision Board Day: History, activities, interesting things to know

National Vision Board Day is celebrated every year on the second Saturday of January. This year it falls on January 8. The purpose of this day is to encourage one to set their goals visually.

One can imagine and visualize the goals for their whole life and thereby starts planning or working to achieve them. One can also re-imagine t goals in every their earlier goals and find out where have they reached in terms of achieving the goals.

National Vision Board Day is based on “seeing is believing” in the sense that one can imagine, visualize their lives on this day.

HISTORY OF NATIONAL VISION BOARD DAY

Such a program was first arranged in 2010 when a group of friends came together to set their goals in a fun and creative setting.

National Vision Board Day was initiated by Kellan Lutz and Ryan Daly in June 2015 to inspire people and help them to achieve their goals. It is based on the “Law of Attraction”. People can think the whole day about their dreams and what kind of life they want to live. They can visualize how can they make their dream come true.

Visualization is not only about career but also about their relationships, business, art, travel. People set 'Vision boards' on these days to plan their life from different aspects. it is also called dream boards and is used in different forms of stationary and media so that they are interesting and creative.

Later on, people can also plan their step by step, day to day, month to month goals to reach up to their final goal in all the fields.

NATIONAL VISION BOARD DAY ACTIVITIES

People celebrate National Vision Board Day by creating their vision board. Just make it easy to read, colorful, and unique to motivate you every day. Also, remember it is your own goal and life so you should be honest and realistic while visualizing these goals.

This helps you to implement the plan of your life. As just by seeing a dream it's hard to achieve them unless and until you plan and implement them.

Interesting Facts About National Vision Board Day:

Vision Board helps you to focus on the important things.

It helps you set clear goals for the current year.

It opens up all your five senses.

Vision Boards motivate you every day.

Having a vision makes your work easy.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 09:36 PM IST