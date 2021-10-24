National Tribal Dance Festival to begin from Oct 28- CM Bhupesh Baghel reviews preparations

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel reviewed preparations related to the National Tribal Dance Festival and Rajyotsava at his official residence on Sunday. The National Tribal Dance Festival (NTDF) will be inaugurated in a grand ceremony on October 28 at the Science College ground in the capital Raipur, a government statement said on Sunday.

In the three-day-long festival, tribal dancers from across the country and overseas will showcase colorful performances. In this dance festival, 59 tribal dancers from 27 states and 6 union territories of the country, including dancers from 7 countries will participate in NTDF, the communique said.

Dancers from Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan, Swaziland, Nigeria, Palestine, Mali, and Uganda will participate in the National Tribal Dance Festival being organized this year. A Moroccan contingent is also expected to attend the event.

Around 1000 artists will be part of these dance troupes, of which 63 will be foreign artists.

About 3500 officers-employees of district administration, police administration, and various departments have been deployed for the smooth conduct of the event and to oversee the arrangements.

In the context of the dance festival, CM Baghel reviewed the preparations, provided necessary instructions to the concerned officials, the communique added.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 07:29 PM IST