National Safety Day 2022: Date, Theme, History and Significance

National Safety Day 2022 is celebrated on March 4 every year. The motive behind celebration of this day is to create awareness and commitment to working safely. The National Safety Council declared the holiday to raise public awareness of all safety principles, including road safety, workplace safety, human health safety, and environmental safety.

NATIONAL SAFETY DAY 2022: HISTORY

The National Safety Council of India is a non-profit organisation established to volunteer for health, safety of citizens. Ministry of Labour and Employment’s held industrial safety conference in India, which realised the importance of national and state-level safety councils. They also started celebrating National Safety Day.

On this day they encourage the people to take safety precautions. In 1972, National Safety Day was commemorated for the first time on the National Safety Council’s founding day i.e. on March 4.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment established the council to implement a voluntary routine in the areas of safety, health, and the environment.

NATIONAL SAFETY DAY: SIGNIFICANCE

On National Safety Day encourages various organisation to find dangers at workplaces in societies and to government to find at public place and also to common citizens at home. Finding this way they can reduce accidents at workplaces and also at pubic places.

NATIONAL SAFETY DAY 2022: THEME

Every year, the day is celebrated with a different theme. Last year was the 50th annual National Safety Day which was celebrated with a theme of Sadak Suraksha (Road safety)

This year, the National Safety Council of India announced the theme to be ‘Nurture young minds - Develop safety culture’.

National Safety Day: Objectives

- To promote Safety, Health and Environment (SHE) movement to various parts of the country.

- To encourage the participation of different industrial sectors at different levels.

To include employees in various activities related to safety to create more awareness abut safety.

- To motivate employers, employees, and others of their responsibility in making the workplace safer.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 05:29 PM IST