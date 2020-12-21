National Mathematics Day 2020: History, significance - All you need to know

The day marks the birth anniversary of self-taught Indian mathematician, Srinivasa Ramanujan and his contributions in the field of mathematics. The main objective behind celebrating the day is to raise awareness among people about the importance of mathematics for the development of country.

National Mathematics Day: History

On 22 December 2012, the former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh, paid tribute to Srinivasa Ramanujan on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of the great mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan in Chennai. December 22 was declared as National Mathematics Day by him. and was celebrated across the country for the first time.

National Mathematics Day 2019: Significance

The main objective behind the celebration is to raise awareness among people about the importance of mathematics for the development of country. We cannnot ignore that several initiatives are being taken to motivate and inculcate a positive attitude towards learning mathematics among the youth of the country. On this day, training is also provided to the mathematics teachers and students through camps and highlights the development, production, for Mathematics and research in related areas.